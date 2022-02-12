Who is Jhanvi Mehta? The girl spotted sitting besides Aryan & Suhana Khan at KKR's IPL auction table

Pictures of Aryan and Suhana Khan attending the IPL Mega Auction 2022 have taken the internet by storm. However, another attendee at the KKR auction table, who has also grabbed eye balls is Jhanvi Mehta.

In a post shared by the official Twitter account of KKR the trio can be seen engaging in a serious discussion with franchise CEO Venky Mysore ahead of the mega auctions.

Who is Jahanvi Mehta ?

Jahnavi Mehta is the daughter of Bollywood star Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta. Besides Jahnavi, the couple also has a son named Arjun.

Both Arjun and Jahanvi have been away from the limelight but slowly and gradually are making a few public appearances. Jahnavi, a couple of years back had become the youngest bidder at the IPL auction wherein she represented Kolkata Knight Riders co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and her parents.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's firstborn Jahnavi, has done her schooling from an international school. Jahnavi graduated in 2019.

During an interaction with IANS, when Juhi Chawla was asked if Jahnavi Mehta plans to join movies, she had said, "Jahnavi is an avid reader. If there is anything she likes in this world, and if you ask her what she wants as a gift, it will be a book. She said she wanted to be a writer. Then she went through a phase where she said 'Okay I want to be a model'. Tomorrow she might say 'I want to be an actress'. Then she might say she wants to drop all this and do sports. I don't know, but I have learnt one thing that you have to let your children do what they want."

During her school days, Jahnavi was a rank holder and came in the top 10 of her class.

The star kids, filling in for their mega-star father Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla respectively, were representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 02:33 PM IST