Who is IAS Rakhee Gupta? Senior Punjab civil servant who broke the internet with devotional song 'Main Toh Ratungi Radha Naam'

IAS officer Rakhee Gupta, from Punjab, is currently going viral on the internet for her recently released devotional track - 'Main Toh Ratungi Radha Naam'.

The senior civil servant's amazing vocals have left netizens in awe and the official music videp of the bhajan has received over 98,968 views on YouTube.

"Rakhee Gupta sings a beautiful Radha-Krishna bhajan which describes the devotion of a devotee towards Krishna and the land of Braj where Radha is synonymous to her beloved Krishna.

The singer, Rakhee Gupta dedicates this song to her mother Ms. Meena Gupta and her Family," reads the synopsis of the video, released by Times Music Spiritual.

The song crooned by IAS officer Rakhee Gupta, has been composed by Gaurav and Kartik Dev. Its video has been shot in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura and Vrindavan and show the IAS officer absorbed in religious ecstasy.

Check out the video here: