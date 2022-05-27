Wherewillthedoggo trends on Twitter after IAS couple gets transferred to different cities

After the video went viral of IAS couple walking with their dog inside stadium. They are transferred to different cities. One in Ladakh and other in Arunachal Pradesh. Reportedly, they emptied the entire stadium so they can take their dog on a walk there.
Netizens flood Twitter with their reaction and #Wherewillthedoggo trends in India.
Here's how netizens reacted:
