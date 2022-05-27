e-Paper Get App

#Wherewillthedoggo trends on Twitter after IAS couple gets transferred to different cities

Netizens flood Twitter with their reactions

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
article-image

After the video went viral of IAS couple walking with their dog inside stadium. They are transferred to different cities. One in Ladakh and other in Arunachal Pradesh. Reportedly, they emptied the entire stadium so they can take their dog on a walk there.

Netizens flood Twitter with their reaction and #Wherewillthedoggo trends in India.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Read Also
Is UEFA final going be at Dadar Railway Station? Swiggy asks about UEFA final but accepts wrong...
article-image
Read Also
Poetry written by Ukrainian soldier is leaving netizens teary-eyed. Here's what he wrote!
article-image
Read Also
Ravi Shastri turns 60 today! Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and others send wishes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViral#Wherewillthedoggo trends on Twitter after IAS couple gets transferred to different cities

RECENT STORIES

Fresh blow to INLD as Om Prakash Chautala gets 4-yr jail in disproportionate assets case

Fresh blow to INLD as Om Prakash Chautala gets 4-yr jail in disproportionate assets case

F1: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton races with his nose stud at Monaco GP

F1: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton races with his nose stud at Monaco GP

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

Maharashtra govt mulls regulatory mechanism to curb cybercrimes, says HM Dilip Walse-Patil

Maharashtra govt mulls regulatory mechanism to curb cybercrimes, says HM Dilip Walse-Patil

COVID-19: North Korea, United States, Australia report highest cases globally; check full list here

COVID-19: North Korea, United States, Australia report highest cases globally; check full list here