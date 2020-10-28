'Where will we get the money?': Sambit Patra trolled after tweeting that 'anyone can buy land in Kashmir'

The Centre on Tuesday cleared the decks for people from across the country to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir, in a decision that drawn sharp rebuke from Opposition leaders. Several laws pertaining to land ownership were repealed or amended - a move that the BJP says will open the "floodgates of development" and mark the beginning of a new era of progress and prosperity in the union territory.

Lauding the same, BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday took to Twitter, writing in block letters that "NOW ANYONE CAN BUY LAND IN KASHMIR". And while the style of writing would indicate his excitement over the same, Twitter was far less enthusiastic. Since being posted on Wednesday morning, Patra's post has garnered many a critical comment, with many pointing out other issues that might stop people from purchasing land in Kashmir.