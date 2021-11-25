Where there's a will, there's always a way! Father's viral post reunites little girl with her lost Teddy all the way from Iceland

Who knew the internet could also be a place where the unbelievable happens! The story of Hattie Sains, a 10-year-old British girl is proof for just that.

The little girl's delight knew no bounds when she discovered Cowie, her pet toy, near her bedside three months after she had misplaced it in Iceland, and this is all thanks to the internet!

The 10-year old had been really upset ever since she lost Cowie; which appears to be a soft toy cow. This happened three months ago in a campground in Vik I Myrdal, Iceland.

Chrissie and Richard Sains; the little girl's parents, were on the verge of giving up after failing to find a courier to deliver the little girls furry friend.

This is when Richard resorted social media to help turn his daughter's frown upside down. He took to a Facebook page called Travel Iceland to seek help, and kind strangers even offered to bring Cowie home.

People from all across the world came together to help Hattie get her furry friend back and the post eventually became viral in just three days.

Thanks to Richard's Facebook post, Cowie was eventually restored safely to Hattie's hands.

Richard, who before stated that he was dubious of social media and its dangers, now claims to appreciate its beauty and wants to repay the kindness shown to his family.

He even documented the entire event on his Facebook page.

Have a look:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 04:40 PM IST