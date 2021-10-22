'Where is Abhishek Bachchan?': As Bunty Aur Babli 2 teaser releases, netizens miss the OG Bunty

With his trademark sense of humour and her phenomenal acting, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are all set to give a tough fight to Gen-Z actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in their upcoming film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the movie, in which these two pairs can be seen mercilessly trolling each other.

The teaser video begins with Rani and Saif all dressed up to shoot for the film's promotional video. Rani asks Saif, "Saifu, after how long we are working together" and he replies, "it's been 12 years." To which, she said that she extremely missed working with him.

After a few seconds, Siddhant and debutant Sharvari come into the video and claim to be the new Bunty and Babli. While the OGs feel that the new con artists are mere usurpers, the new con couple feels that they are cooler and smarter than the OGs.

Here's the teaser:

This clash between the two pairs left netizens in splits.

Helmed by Varun V. Sharma, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a sequel to the 2005 hit film 'Bunty Aur Babli', starring Rani alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, there are also those who are asking where Abhishek Bachchan is? People want him as Bunty.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will release in theatres on November 19.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 03:57 PM IST