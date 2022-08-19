When you give your pen for attendance... does it come back? Watch viral video

Relatable and funny viral video | Instagram

College days aren't just remembered for cultural fests and special celebration days or mere curriculum. There's surely much more to it. Though not ideal, the experience of bunking or signing proxy attendance during offline lectures would give nostalgic vibes to many. However, the scenes get weird when you attend the classes sincerely and generously share your ink with classmates.

Got it already? Students might be aware that the so called universal or saarvajanik pen that one shares for signing the attendance register, probably never returns to the owner. Did you ever get the pen back? You aren't the only one if you screamed a No! However, if you were returned the pen, you seem to be lucky and rare.

In a relatable video winning hearts of the internet, we can see how what happens when the pen is shared along the class. Yes, it keeps circulating around and no sooner gets lost! The clip which is now viral was captioned with the popular song from 3 idiots, "Kaha gaya usey dhoondo (Search, where did it go)."

Watch video

Since the video surfaced on social media, it has attracted nearly two million views. Instagrammers couldn't stop laughing and remembering their college day memories. A netizen even giggled while joking that he has probably lost thousands of pens to such a scenario.

Check some reactions, right here: