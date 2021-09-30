e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:41 AM IST

'When Theatres Turned Into Stadium': Netizens celebrate 5 years of #MSDhoniTheUntoldStory

The character of Dhoni was played by none other than Sushant Singh Rajput who was widely praised for his legendary portrayal of the cricketer in the blockbuster biopic.
FPJ Web Desk
Today marks the fifth anniversary of the blockbuster release of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which was about the cricketer's journey to becoming one of the country's favourite cricketers. The character of Dhoni was played by none other than late Sushant Singh Rajput who was widely praised for his legendary portrayal of the cricketer in the blockbuster biopic. Disha Patani, Kiara Advani,Bhumika Chawla, and Anupam Kher had significant roles in the Neeraj Pandey directed film.

The biographical drama gave Bollywood fans an opportunity to witness MS Dhoni's difficult yet inspirational journey, as they continue to remember Sushant Singh Rajput who couldn't have done it any better. The film charts the life of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, right from his childhood to rise to prominence in the sport.

On the 5th anniversary of the film, fans have flooded all social media platforms with tribute messages for the cricketer as they remember Sushant on this very special day.

Have a look at a few of the reactions on Twitter:

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:41 AM IST
