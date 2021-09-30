'When Theatres Turned Into Stadium': Netizens celebrate 5 years of #MSDhoniTheUntoldStory

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the blockbuster release of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which was about the cricketer's journey to becoming one of the country's favourite cricketers. The character of Dhoni was played by none other than late Sushant Singh Rajput who was widely praised for his legendary portrayal of the cricketer in the blockbuster biopic. Disha Patani, Kiara Advani,Bhumika Chawla, and Anupam Kher had significant roles in the Neeraj Pandey directed film.

The biographical drama gave Bollywood fans an opportunity to witness MS Dhoni's difficult yet inspirational journey, as they continue to remember Sushant Singh Rajput who couldn't have done it any better. The film charts the life of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, right from his childhood to rise to prominence in the sport.

On the 5th anniversary of the film, fans have flooded all social media platforms with tribute messages for the cricketer as they remember Sushant on this very special day.

Have a look at a few of the reactions on Twitter:

When Theatres Turned Into Stadium 😎🕺🔥



5 Years Of #MSDhoniTheUntoldStory. pic.twitter.com/ZZ0ecpPry0 — 💥NARE$H💥🦁ᶜˢᴷ (@NareshAK_) September 30, 2021

One Of the best movie of SSR♥️

No one can play this role Better than SSR✨



We miss you...#SSR #SushantSinghRajput#MSDhoniTheUntoldStory pic.twitter.com/Q2QB3cXnb8 — Aastha✨ (@Aastha_sharmaa) September 30, 2021

His Journey From Ticket Collector to Indian Team Captain 😎❤️



The Only Captain To win All ICC Trophies For India 💛🙏🏻#5YearsOfMSDhoniTheUntoldStory#MSDhoniTheUntoldStory #WhistlePodu @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/CSLoRXpAKI — ︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎ (@Malik_Twtz) September 30, 2021

Film WHiCH had impact on every @msdhoni fan

Really Stressburster for me#MSDhoniTheUntoldStory — Lockie. (@ScalarPsycho) September 30, 2021

On this day 5Years ago

Theater's turned to be stadiums ..!!

It's more than a Movie For every MSDIAN..!!



From Ticket collector to World's best wicket-keeper Batsman ..!!



His story inspires us a lot ❤#MSDhoniTheUntoldStory pic.twitter.com/bcJjzV5Wl0 — 𝑺𝒊𝒗𝒂𝑭𝒂𝒏𝑶𝒇𝑺𝒔𝒎𝒃🔔 (@_FanOfSSMB) September 30, 2021

On this day in 2016,#MSDhoniTheUntoldStory released in theaters.



This type of response to a cricketers biopic is next level, the craze for #MSDhoni him is unmatchable🤩🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/kJgBrElUA0 — Jyoti💛 (@JyotiCricLover) September 30, 2021

5 Years ago , I Witenessed this Masterpiece Dhoni in Theatres . Undoubtedly one of the best Biopic film ever made in the History of Indian Cinema ❤#MSDhoniTheUntoldStory pic.twitter.com/8mTXhkEuTP — Santhosh MSDian (@sunny_Nithin_AA) September 30, 2021

