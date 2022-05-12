When newly-wed engineer bahu cooked food, THIS is what happened; watch funny video

Not so good at cooking? Young females might have been taunted over their poor kitchen skills and how they would manage a typical household in future. Amidst the modern days wherein people are watching films like Ki&Ka to move towards change and challenge sterotypes, a video of a cliche concept that shows a newly-wed bride preparing the meal along her mother in law has surfaced on the internet.

However, the video isn't serious at its approach! It's a funny prank-like creation to tickle laughter bones of those who tuned into the clip. So, what's it all about? The video, that's now viral, opens to show two females frying rotis on a stove. To break the suspense and prick the wonder moment of what so special or bizarre the video could be - it shows the stupidest way in which the dish could hit a hot pan.

The screen text on the video reads, "Engineer bahu be like", hinting at the chef filmed on camera. When the bride is guided by the mother-in-law to flip the Indian flatbread to roast the other side of the food delicacy, she soon turns the cooking pan upside down in a hilariously lame way.

A matter of caution does prevail over the video that such acts much not be imitated over the flame by people not sure on handling the chores. Yet, the video which seems to be a deliberate fun attempt has won hearts of people on the internet. Since the video appeared on Instagram, it has won not only Million views but also humour bones of netizens.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 03:19 PM IST