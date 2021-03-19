WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram down globally: Twitter users react with hilarious memes and jokes

Social networking sites WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram went down on Friday evening. Many users faced problems while sending and receiving messages. Also, no videos or photos could be loaded on the apps.
"WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram are down in India and many other parts of the world," news agency ANI tweeted.
The outage tracking website downdetector.com reported that all three apps-- Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram--were not working globally. However, the reason for the global outage isn't known yet.
Meanwhile, many users took to Twitter and complained about the same.
BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said, "Mai 15 minutes se Data on off/ flight mode on off krke dekhra ki net kaise achanak bnd ho Gya."
#WhatsApp down began trending on Twitter in the evening. Twitter users reacted with best memes and jokes.
Check out a few Twitter reactions: