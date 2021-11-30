'What the hell is that': Netizens are far from impressed by Jill Biden's White House Christmas decorations; have a look

With Christmas just around the corner, decorations in homes and public places have been making its way around the world in full-swing. And as for the White House, the Biden Family have put up decorations for the joyous occasion with the theme "gifts from the heart". This will be their first Christmas in the White House.

However Jill Biden's holiday decorations garnered some major criticism on Monday, with one user asking, "Where's the colour?" another calling the White House decorations "kiddish," and a third wishing for Melania Trump's more glittery touch. This has even led to the hashtag #WeMissMelania on Twitter.

Shortly before officially displaying the decorations in the remainder of the executive residence, the first lady tweeted a snap of the 18-foot-tall Fraser fir tree in the Blue Room.

Users have reacted in a rather unimpressed manner as on elf them said"Can you tell me where the colour is?"

One Twitter user commented, "Looks like a huge tree with night lights all over it."

This resulted in users comparing the Christmas decorations to that of the previous years, which were put up by Melania Trump.

While some believe that Jill's decorations are just what they needed to see, others prefer just the opposite.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 01:34 PM IST