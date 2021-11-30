e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: As a precautionary measure, 14 people of the Dehradun district who have recently returned from abroad have been put in home isolation for 14 days.India reports 6,990 new cases, 190 deaths & 10,116 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 01:37 PM IST

'What the hell is that': Netizens are far from impressed by Jill Biden's White House Christmas decorations; have a look

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

With Christmas just around the corner, decorations in homes and public places have been making its way around the world in full-swing. And as for the White House, the Biden Family have put up decorations for the joyous occasion with the theme "gifts from the heart". This will be their first Christmas in the White House.

However Jill Biden's holiday decorations garnered some major criticism on Monday, with one user asking, "Where's the colour?" another calling the White House decorations "kiddish," and a third wishing for Melania Trump's more glittery touch. This has even led to the hashtag #WeMissMelania on Twitter.

Shortly before officially displaying the decorations in the remainder of the executive residence, the first lady tweeted a snap of the 18-foot-tall Fraser fir tree in the Blue Room.

Users have reacted in a rather unimpressed manner as on elf them said"Can you tell me where the colour is?"

One Twitter user commented, "Looks like a huge tree with night lights all over it."

This resulted in users comparing the Christmas decorations to that of the previous years, which were put up by Melania Trump.

While some believe that Jill's decorations are just what they needed to see, others prefer just the opposite.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

WATCH: Video of man making ‘Masala Strawberries' goes viral; netizens call it 'COVID 30' WATCH: Video of man making ‘Masala Strawberries' goes viral; netizens call it 'COVID 30'
Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 01:34 PM IST
Advertisement