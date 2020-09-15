What the farrago: This racist Reddit user actually thought an Indian girl was cheating at scrabble because she wrote 'ostensibly'

The internet is no stranger to ridiculous debates and people who are annoyed for no apparent reason. A Reddit post recently raised eyebrows as the man in question narrated how he had told an Indian girl that she was cheating at scrabble after realising that he was not winning. Since then, the comment section has outdone itself while castigating him.

The user begins by explaining that his girlfriend has an Indian friend called Priya who had come to his English speaking country a year ago to study. "I'm doing English literature and she's in science (also relevant)," he tells the Reddit community. He adds that we was "really excited" at the idea of playing scrabble because "I knew I'd decimate them both easily".

"We play, and as the game progresses, it wasn't me who was leading but Priya. She was making these huge words like "maladies" and "ostensibly". I was pretty sure she was cheating. She got up mid game to go to the bathroom and spent about 3 minutes there. I'm pretty sure she was googling words in there. So when she came out, I jokingly told her I knew she was cheating and she asked me what I was talking about," he says.

"I told her I know that she's cheating, and that it's impossible for someone who's literally lived only in India all the time to be so good at Scrabble and to have such an extensive English vocabulary. She didn't say anything to defend herself but just laughed and told me she wasn't cheating and we eventually finished the game and went home," he writes.

But while he remained convinced that "there's no way" Priya could have beaten him without cheating, his irate girlfriend had accused him or racism, which in turn prompted the user to seek validation on Reddit.