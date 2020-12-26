What next? People are now shelling out nearly Rs 2500 to buy bottles of 'authentic air from UK'

Is it a rather expensive gag gift? A scam of some sort? Or a unique chance to reconnect with a place you miss? Until recently, the smell of fish and chips or the London underground (think train station) would not have made it to our list of things to remember and actively pursue.

After all, even the haze of nostalgia that often clouds our memories seem unlikely to look back at such odours as being worth paying money to smell. And yet, here we are at the end of 2020 with a company selling fresh bottled air for nearly Rs. 2,500 apiece.

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned us into strange beings desperate to venture out and visit familiar haunts. And for many Britons living across the globe this has apparently translated to a desire to imbibe the familiar smells of their homeland. Relocation website My Baggage is now selling bottled air in a multitude of scents. According to reports, they have seen sales from expats living as far away as the US and Australia. However, a quick perusal of their website shows that the scents are currently out of stock.