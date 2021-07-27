'What isn't an Olympic sport, but feels like one?': Netizens' dramatic answers will have you laughing out loud

From Twitter timelines to prime time news, the chatter about Tokyo Olympics 2020 is everywhere. People across the globe have their eyes glued to their screens as they wait anxiously to watch who wins.

Watching such a sports fever taking over the world, one is left wondering if they can excel at a sport.

While most of us haven't made it to Olympics (and probably never will), there are things in our lives that are achievements in their own spirits. Let's admit it some things feel as difficult as winning an Olympics.

Asking about such things, ESPN tweeted, "Name something that 𝙞𝙨𝙣'𝙩 an Olympic sport, but 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙨 like an Olympic sport."