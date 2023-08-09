 'What is X Premium?': Wife Questions Husband If He Subscribed To Adult-Only Platforms
'What is X Premium?': Wife Questions Husband If He Subscribed To Adult-Only Platforms

Little did she know that the husband had a premium Twitter (X) account

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
aAs Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X, things seem to have got troublesome as the new name for the microblogging site resembles closely to X-rated or adult-only content platforms. In such a case, a wife got suspicious of her man after she noticed that he had spent on 'X Premium' - little did she know that the husband had a premium Twitter (X) account and nothing else.

The scenario came into light after the man shared it on social media and stated how his lady love wondered if he was doing something wrong to their relationship. Sharing a screenshot from the WhatsApp chat of his wifey, the man tweeted, "My wife just texted me this, I'm sleeping on the couch tonight."

"Um, what is "X Premium" for $8/mo on the Chase card?" read the message sent to him with an attached image acknowledging the payment transaction details. Check tweet

article-image

From Twitter to X

Earlier this year, Twitter owner Elon Musk expressed his interest for the letter 'X' and how he saw it replacing the Twitter bird logo. "Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X," he said in a tweet while rebranding the social media site.

What is X Premium?

Meanwhile, it is learned that X Premium, the paid subscription service of the platform adds a blue checkmark to the buyer's account and gives them some added features. According to the official X website, the localised pricing starts at $8/month or $84/year in available countries.

article-image
