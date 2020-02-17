What is #SantoorMomsTwitter and why is it trending on Twitter?

Twitter is unpredictable. One can never tell what might or might not trend on the micro-blogging website. On Monday, an unusual trend took Twitter by storm. The hashtag was #SantoorMomsTwitter.
Remember the Santoor advertisement featuring Saif Ali Khan and more recently Varun Dhavan? In the advertisement, Varun is astonished by the beauty of a lady in the cricket stadium. He walks up to her, only to realise that she has a child.
Keeping in sync with the advertisement, gorgeous mothers shared their pictures on Twitter on Monday, along with their children and started a trend #SantoorMomsTwitter.
Here is a compliation of a few tweets:
