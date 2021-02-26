What is Operation Bandar and why is it trending on Twitter?

Along with several other hashtags, #OperationBandar was also trending on Twitter today. While we know that February 26 marks the second anniversary of Balakot airstrikes, many of us do not know that the Balakot operations were given the codename Operation Bandar.

When the Air Force sent its package of 12 Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft to attack the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp in Balakot on February 26, it code-named it 'Operation Bandar (Monkey)', to maintain secrecy.

Without detailing any specific reason behind the name, sources said monkeys have always held a special place in India's war culture as seen in the epic Ramayana, where Lord Rama's lieutenant Lord Hanuman quietly sneaked into Lanka and destroyed the entire capital city of the demon Ravana.