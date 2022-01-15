'What he's achieved is phenomenal': Twitter heartbroken as Virat Kohli steps down as Test captain

Virat Kohli on Saturday dropped a bombshell by quitting Test captaincy following the unexpected series defeat against South Africa.

"Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief," Kohli wrote in a statement which he posted on Twitter, taking everyone by surprise.

Check out his statement:

Twitter users were heartbroken after the announcement.

"When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli," tweeted Wasim Jaffer.

"No Indian fan would have wanted you to go this way @imVkohli, after a defeat. Your contributions as captain have been immense, your presence & energy inspirational, your articulation impressive. You always led from the front. You embodied the spirit of the team. We will miss you," wrote Shashi Tharoor.

Check out the tweets below:

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 07:30 PM IST