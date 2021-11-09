'What an eye-roll statement': Drake breaks silence on Astroworld concert tragedy; netizens unimpressed

Grammy-winning rapper Drake, who made a surprise appearance during rapper Travis Scott's performance at Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday, released his first statement on Monday regarding the November 5 tragedy.

Eight people died and many others were injured at the concert. The second night of the festival was cancelled following the tragedy.

Drake took to Instagram to express his grief and offer his condolences to the families of the victims.

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy," the rapper began his post.

"I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering," he added.

"I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all," he concluded.

However, the statement seems to have done very little to limit the backlash by public on social media. Many are trolling the artist for his statement opining that it is not enough.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

As per E! News, several concertgoers have filed lawsuits against Scott, as well as the event's organisers. One concertgoer, Kristian Paredes, named Drake in a lawsuit that also named Scott, Live Nation and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, citing negligence.

According to the lawsuit obtained by the outlet, Drake allegedly "came on stage alongside Travis Scott and helped incite the crowd," and "the crowd became chaotic and a stampede began leaving eight dead and dozens including Kristian Paredes severely injured."

A day after the Astroworld show, Scott said in a statement posted to Twitter that he was "absolutely devastated by what took place last night."

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 03:56 PM IST