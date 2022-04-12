‘What a blessing’: Anand Mahindra shares video showing ‘5 generations together', wins hearts over the internet

e-Paper Get App
In a world where family units are becoming smaller, seeing five generations in one frame is not just rare but also endearing.

In his recent tweet, Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video of five generations of men from a family in a frame. If you’ve been following Anand Mahindra, you’ll already know the kind of content he often shares on his twitter account. This time he has shared a video of a family with five generations standing next to each other.He captioned the video, “What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together. Would be great to see a similar video from India…”The video shows a child calling out his father on camera, and no sooner he joins in. The chain continues, as the generation gets on screen - one by one. Later, the male representatives of the generations smile and pose together.This video was shared on Twitter on April 9. Since then, it has gained more than 5 lakh views and has won hundreds of heart. Some users reacted by sharing their family pictures as a reply.

Watch the video:

