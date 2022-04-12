‘What a blessing’: Anand Mahindra shares video showing ‘5 generations together', wins hearts over the internet

In his recent tweet, Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video of five generations of men from a family in a frame. If you’ve been following Anand Mahindra, you’ll already know the kind of content he often shares on his twitter account. This time he has shared a video of a family with five generations standing next to each other.He captioned the video, “What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together. Would be great to see a similar video from India…”The video shows a child calling out his father on camera, and no sooner he joins in. The chain continues, as the generation gets on screen - one by one. Later, the male representatives of the generations smile and pose together.This video was shared on Twitter on April 9. Since then, it has gained more than 5 lakh views and has won hundreds of heart. Some users reacted by sharing their family pictures as a reply.

Watch the video:

What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together. Would be great to see a similar video from India… pic.twitter.com/JZhdMQ7HVP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 9, 2022

Sir come home someday and have meal with five generations at our home. Don’t mind if u give a Thar for five generations living under same roof https://t.co/2FrgrZ30c5 — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) April 9, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:13 AM IST