WeSupportGavaskar trends on Twitter as netizens weigh in on 'sexist' comments against Anushka Sharma

A lot has been said about the Sunil Gavaskar's comments on Virat Kohli while the latter was playing in the recent IPL match against Kings XI Punjab. It was not a good day for the Royal Challengers, as they faced a crushing 97 run defeat. Captain Virat Kohli had also raised eyebrows, both for fumbling two catches and after being dismissed for one (off 5 balls). But while many have chimed in to air their opinions about the match, what seems to have the internet abuzz is a comment made by veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar who was part of the commentary team.
A portion of the audio wherein Gavaskar can be heard talking about how Virat had only faced wife Anushka's bowling during the lockdown has since gone viral. "Inhone lockdown me toh bas Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai," Gavaskar can be heard saying. But this tiny clip, as many on the internet pointed out, misses the context in which the comment was made.
To quote a bit more, Gavaskar had said, "Ab jo lockdown tha toh unhone sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai, wo video dekhi hai, usse toh kuch bhi nahi banna..." he had noted as Kohli batted.
And while many have since lashed out for his 'sexist' and 'misogynistic' comment, others note that it was perhaps unnecessary to drag the actor into conversations involving her husband's cricket matches. Sharma herself seems to share the latter sentiment, taking to Instagram on Friday to wonder when she would "stop getting dragged into cricket".
Calling it a "distasteful" message from Gavaskar, she wondered why he had "thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game".
This in turn had prompted a clarification from the sports icon.
But on Saturday, it would seem that the Twitter tide had shifted somewhat - at least if one goes by the trending hashtags. Many have now taken it upon themselves to tweet out their support to the cricketer turned commentator and #WeSupportGavaskar is now trending on Twitter.
Of course, this does have far more problematic comments (and misogynistic) under it. Some have even taken it upon themselves to invade Sharma's social media handles to leave comments on earlier posts about how she should "listen to Gavaskar" and "realise her mistake". Others took it several steps further still, deciding to comment on the alleged drug links of Bollywood - something that Sharma has not been linked to.
Take a look at some of the comments: