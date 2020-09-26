WeSupportGavaskar trends on Twitter as netizens weigh in on 'sexist' comments against Anushka Sharma

A lot has been said about the Sunil Gavaskar's comments on Virat Kohli while the latter was playing in the recent IPL match against Kings XI Punjab. It was not a good day for the Royal Challengers, as they faced a crushing 97 run defeat. Captain Virat Kohli had also raised eyebrows, both for fumbling two catches and after being dismissed for one (off 5 balls). But while many have chimed in to air their opinions about the match, what seems to have the internet abuzz is a comment made by veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar who was part of the commentary team.

A portion of the audio wherein Gavaskar can be heard talking about how Virat had only faced wife Anushka's bowling during the lockdown has since gone viral. "Inhone lockdown me toh bas Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai," Gavaskar can be heard saying. But this tiny clip, as many on the internet pointed out, misses the context in which the comment was made.

To quote a bit more, Gavaskar had said, "Ab jo lockdown tha toh unhone sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai, wo video dekhi hai, usse toh kuch bhi nahi banna..." he had noted as Kohli batted.