Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with her employees in office breaks internet

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk's dancing video during an event in Shanghai went viral on social media last month, now another CEO's dance has broken the internet.

A video of Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with her employees in the office between cubicles has taken social media by storm. Goenka, who is the CEO and Managing Director of Welspun India Ltd, was seen grooving on the popular track ‘Muqabla’ from Varun Dhavan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, also shared the video. "Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting. That’s the way to create a happy culture," he tweeted.

Watch Video: