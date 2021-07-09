'Well, Hitler did a lot of good things': New book attributes shocking quote to ex-President Trump; netizens outraged

Former President Donald Trump has once again become a buzzword on social media platforms (many of which remain inaccessible to him). But while some continue to rail against the US elections, the focus is now on a new book by Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender.

According to an excerpt from "Frankly, We Did Win This Election" that was accessed by The Guardian, the Republican leader had indicated to his then chief of staff John Kelly that German dictator Adolf Hitler might have some redeeming qualities. The conversation reportedly took place during a trip to Europe in 2018 to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Bender writes that during an impromptu history lesson in which Kelly was telling the former president "which countries were on which side during the conflict", Trump insisted, "Well, Hitler did a lot of good things".

The report goes on to add that while a stunned Kelly countered this point, the President had been "undeterred", emphasising German economic recovery under Hitler during the 1930s.

The news has been countered by Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington who dubbed the claim as being "totally false". "President Trump never said this. It is made-up fake news, probably by a general who was incompetent and was fired," the statement said.