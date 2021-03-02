Wedding Proposal Goals: Pilot proposes to girlfriend mid-air while skydiving; watch her reaction

Proposing to your partner is a once-in-a-lifetime event (at least that's the norm). One has to make it special and unique in order to remember it for a lifetime. But how do you do it? Everyone has already implemented all the brilliant ideas. One look at social media, and you will find some of the most unique and amazing wedding proposals. So, how do you set yourself apart? Well, we are sorry to inform you that the bar has just been raised higher.

Recently, a pilot and an adventure sports enthusiast named Ray proposed to his partner, Katie, mid-air while sky-diving. Ray shot the beautiful event on a GoPro. The video begins with Ray carefully holding the ring between his teeth, showing it to the viewers first. Then, as soon as the parachute flutters, he proposes to Katie and shows her the ring in his palm.