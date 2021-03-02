Wedding Proposal Goals: Pilot proposes to girlfriend mid-air while skydiving; watch her reaction

Proposing to your partner is a once-in-a-lifetime event (at least that's the norm). One has to make it special and unique in order to remember it for a lifetime. But how do you do it? Everyone has already implemented all the brilliant ideas. One look at social media, and you will find some of the most unique and amazing wedding proposals. So, how do you set yourself apart? Well, we are sorry to inform you that the bar has just been raised higher.
Recently, a pilot and an adventure sports enthusiast named Ray proposed to his partner, Katie, mid-air while sky-diving. Ray shot the beautiful event on a GoPro. The video begins with Ray carefully holding the ring between his teeth, showing it to the viewers first. Then, as soon as the parachute flutters, he proposes to Katie and shows her the ring in his palm.
The video keeps one on the edge because Ray holds the ring in one hand and the camera in the other while proposing to the love of his life. However, everything goes smoothly and Katie says yes! Imagine the feeling one might get when they get engaged while skydiving; two such amazing yet wild events occurring together.
The video has garnered a lot of praise online. Instagrammers are in awe of the video and the idea of proposing mid-air.
Here are some of the reactions.
