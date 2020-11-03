'We never thought we'd be asking you to do this': Why Burger King is asking people to order food from KFC, McDonald's

With thousands of businesses disrupted and millions losing their jobs, the COVID-19 cases are yet to see any decrease worldwide. The foodservice and hospitality sector also did not escape from the onslaught of this pandemic.

The times have become so uncertain that the global food giant Burger King has asked customers to order from McDonald's or any other food joint.

In a letter posted on its Twitter handle, while asking customers to buy food from its competitors, Burger King wrote, "We never thought we'd be asking you to do this."

The appeal came as a shock to netizens as the fast-food giants are known for their Twitter face-offs.

The note shared by the food outlet is, however, going viral for its unique message. In its message, Burger King has urged its customers to order food from other joints so that they can sustain in these difficult times.

Here is what Burger King wrote in its letter:

We never thought we'd be asking you to do this. Just like we never thought we'd be encouraging you to order from KFC, Subway, Domino's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs, Taco Bell, Papa John's, Leon... or any of the other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here. In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not so fast).

We never thought we'd be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment.

So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive-thru. Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing.

Take Care,

Team Burger King UK

After Burger King posted the note on Twitter, it went viral and garnered more than 124.4K likes and over 29.4K Retweets.

Check out the reactions here: