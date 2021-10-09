'We miss you': Fans take to Twitter as they remember John Lennon on his 81st birth anniversary

Today marks the 81st birth anniversary of John Lennon who is widely regarded as one of the twentieth century's most influential musicians. He was the renowned band The Beatles' co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist. John Winston Ono Lennon, better known as John Winston Ono Lennon, was an English singer and songwriter who founded the Beatles. He also served as the band's co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist. Lennon was born on October 9, 1940. He was a peace campaigner, and his songs typically had a pacifist message in them, out of which a few have also been adopted as anti-war anthems.

On the evening of December 8, 1980, at 5:00 p.m, Lennon signed a copy of Double Fantasy for fan Mark David Chapman before leaving The Dakota with Yoko Ono for a recording session at the Record Plant. At roughly 10:50 p.m. EST, Lennon and Ono returned to their Manhattan residence in a limousine after the session. Chapman shot Lennon twice in the back and again in the shoulder as they exited the van and walked through the building's archway. Lennon was later rushed to Roosevelt Hospital's emergency room in a police cruiser, where he was declared dead.

Years after Lennon's passing, fans still find it hard to forget him and his songs. Today as the world celebrates the star's 81st birthday in his absence, have a look at a few tweets by netizens on Twitter:

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 04:57 PM IST