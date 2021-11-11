'We loved you': Fans share condolences as 'The Young and the Restless' star Jerry Douglas dies at 88

Veteran actor Jerry Douglas, best known for playing patriarch John Abbott on the famous soap opera 'The Young and the Restless', died at the age of 88 on November 9 in Los Angeles after a brief illness.

The actor logged nearly 900 episodes on 'The Young and the Restless' show. He was the third actor to play John Abbott, presiding over the Abbott Mansion and Jabot Cosmetics for 25 years until the fan-favourite character was killed off in 2006, as per TMZ.

The veteran star appeared in many other popular TV shows over the years, including 'Cold Case', 'Melrose Place', 'Arrested Development', 'Mission: Impossible', 'The Incredible Hulk', and 'The F.B.I.' and more.

Jerry also worked on the big screen, with roles in movies like 'JFK', 'Good Guys Wear Black', 'Avalanche', 'Mommie Dearest', 'Head Over Spurs in Love' and 'The Godson'. He also acted in various theatre productions and sang.

Douglas recently celebrated his birthday early with his former castmates from 'The Young and the Restless'.

He is survived by his wife Kym Douglas, as well as his sons, Jod and Hunter, and daughter Avra.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 03:15 PM IST