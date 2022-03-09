'We are sorry...': Flipkart apologizes over stereotypical Women's Day message

On International Women's Day 2022, which was marked yesterday, Flipkart had shared a message that suggested a sexist and stereotypical tone, leading to backlashes by users.

"Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from ₹ 299 [sic]," read the message. The message reinforced cliche' gender roles and stereotypes of women being a homemaker and of that belonging to the kitchen.

Having received negative reactions from the netizens, the company apologized and wrote, "We messed up and we are sorry. We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier."

Check here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:10 PM IST