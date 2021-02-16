'Wave India' privacy app trends on Twitter after Bachchans praise it

Not long ago when WhatsApp updated its privacy policy netizens were left horrified over the possible end of their privacy? A furore was caused about privacy in the digital world and most users rushed towards Telegram and Signal to save their data. However, soon things were back to normal and people went back to their beloved WhatsApp.

However, the topic of data privacy once again made it to the news when the Supreme Court of India favoured data privacy of Indians two days ago. On Monday, February 14, while hearing a plea seeking restraint against WhatsApp from applying its new policy, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said, "You may be a $2-3 trillion company, but people's privacy is more valuable and it is our duty to protect their privacy."

Owing to the entire controversy surrounding data privacy, there have been growing apprehensions among the general public against social media sites and search engines. Recently, social media and search engine applications that do not compromise on people's digital data are being launched in the market. One such digital app is 'Wave India'.

Wave India is a digital search engine application that calls itself 'privacy app'. It lets you browse in private mode and chat anonymously. It also neutralizes web trackers and blocks invasive apps. The app has been especially trending on Twitter after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tweeted about the app. Both junior and senior Bachchan praised the app in their tweets and asked their fans and followers to download it.

In a tweet, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "@elonmusk tweets about chat privacy. He’s right! But what about web privacy? With @WaveAppIndia we can be assured of complete privacy. Now that makes a big difference, no one can take my data anymore. Time for change! #privacymatters Join Wave"