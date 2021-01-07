Watch: Ziva Dhoni's debut ad with dad clocks 10 million views on YouTube in two days

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni's TV commercial with daughter Ziva has clocked more than 10 million views in just two days. Ziva Dhoni's debut ad for Oreo with dad now has 10.7 million views after it was uploaded on January 4.

The memorable debut of Ziva Dhoni to the world of endorsements is a testimony to not just the former Indian skipper's popularity but also of his daughter who has grabbed eyeballs since her birth in February 2015.

With #OreoPlayPledge campaign, the brand is asking people to take time off from busy lifestyles and take a pledge to create and cherish fun moments with their loved ones.

"MS Dhoni and Ziva have signed up for more play in their lives, with the #OreoPlayPledge. Have you? Visit www.oreoplaypledge.com and take your pledge for more fun with the fam," the description on YouTube reads.

According to reports, the new TVC has been conceptualised by Publicis Group for Mondelez India.

It shows Maahi and his daughter Ziva baking a cake for her mom Sakshi. The duo places oreo cookies as a garnish on the cake and pledge to spend more time with family. "Ab se less time phone pe, more time Ziva ke liye," Dhoni says.

"From now, my batting and your bowling," Ziva says. The two then pledge to make breakfast for "mumma" every Sunday.

Let's watch Ziva's debut ad here: