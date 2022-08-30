Watch: Young girls groove to Sapna Choudhary's 'Bandook Chalgi' beat

Young girls groove to Sapna Choudhary's 'Bandook Chalgi' | Viral video via Twitter

When one's favourite songs hit the DJ night, it is just impossible to not dance! Also, we wouldn't stop to feel and vibe in the songs that's of our language or too popular to be not know.

In a recent video doing rounds on social media, we could see a group of young females dressed in black saree and performing sexy dance moves to Bhojpuri-Haryanvi artist Sapna Choudhary. The peppy gunshot hand gesture and her 'Bandook Chalgi' beat seems to have impressed fans and followers to a great extent; this viral video was all about the same dance beat.

In lead, two girls were seen grooving to the steps of Sapna's gun song. The video was shared on Twitter to go viral in no time. The energetic bends and apt facial expressions add more charm to their shakes.

Watch video: