WATCH: Woman Uses High-power Hair Straightener In 24 Volt Charging Socket Of Delhi Metro, Raises Risk Of Short Circuit

Another video from the Delhi metro has surfaced online days after bizarre acts were reported in the commute. Done with seeing Manjulika entering the metro or people seriously fighting over a seat? The recent footage is on the next level. It captured a female straightening her hair on the metro train by using the power socket available there.

In the video doing the rounds on the internet, the woman was seen casually turning the public transport to her personal beauty salon as she caught people's attention for her hair styling stunt. While some hilariously cracked jokes at the incident, others worried about the act leading to a menace.

Twitter users pointed out that the charging points in the metro coaches aren't efficient to take high-power devices such as the hair straightener used in the viral footage. "She's using a 900 watt straightener in the 24 Volt socket which made only to cater below 100 watt charger. If short circuit happens then entire train would stop (sic)," read a tweet.

Mobile phone charging point in public transport

It is generally noted that for the convenience of passengers, public transport is facilitated with charging ports for mobile phones. The power supply is within a specific range, making it restricted to certain purposes or gadgets only. Thus, most mobile phone charging sockets come with a warning that informs people to not plug any other device into it, which may lead to disastrous consequences.

With the help of images available online it was noted that the Indian Railways lets travellers charge their phones at a power supply of not more than 110V DC. The exact details in this regard concerning the Delhi metro are unclear, however, a Twitter user pointed out that the transport only caters to below 100-watt chargers and poses a potential risk of mishap if a high-power source is inserted.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) hasn't so far responded to the video of the female passenger styling her hair inside the metro coach.