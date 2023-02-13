WATCH: Winter vibes? Pet dogs take a cosy nap on sofa in viral video | Instagrm

Are you in search of a pawsome video to conclude a long working day? Your search ends with this adorable video showing a few doggos jumping over the sofa to take a cosy nap together.

A video showing four pet dogs jumping on the couch for some cuddle and sleep time has gone viral on Instagram. The video was shared by a page that features content related to the animal. It was captioned to read, "Cuddle puddle of the century."

WATCH:

The adorable pet reel has attracted thousands of views and likes on Instagram. The comments section has been flooded with "aww'" reactions by animal lovers.

Check some comments right here

