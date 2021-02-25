Watch: Virat Kohli hilariously imitates Steve Smith at the nets

The Indian team is well on top in the day-night Test. Ishant Sharma, playing his 100th Test, got the early breakthrough after England won the toss and decided to bat first. Post that, it was all about the spin twins Ashwin-Axar, who demolished the English batting line-up.

Most of the Englishmen were caught in their crease on several occasions. They did not use their feet to counter the spin and missed the straight ones while trying to play for the spin. The England innings ended at just 112 in less than 49 overs.

India ended the day at 99/3 after Shubhman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara lost their wickets cheaply. King Kohli got off to a good start. It seemed as if he was riding high on luck after Ollie Pope dropped a simple catch in the slips and gave the Indian captain another chance.

However, Kohli was knocked over by Jack Leach on 27 in the final few overs of the day. With seven wickets intact and Rohit well set, India would be aiming at a big 1st innings lead.