WATCH: Viral video shows McDonald's drink machine filled with worms; netizens are shocked

Amongst various aspects of fast food establishments, people often find the the presence of drink machines, the most disturbing. This is because, pouring a beverage out of something you can't see what might be within is inherently disturbing.

Netizens couldn't agree more on this after one such video, proving just this, went viral on TikTok.

A recent TikTok that has been making the rounds isn't helping to calm people's nerves. The video shows what looks to be a 'worm invasion' inside a McDonald's drink machine on Old Kent Road in south London.

While the original video, which was posted by @mcoldkentroad, has since been removed, the video has been reshared by a number of TikTokers who were horrified by the sight, and wanted others to know.

The user who uploaded the video captioning it, "No more drinks for me."

Have a look at the video that later went viral on YouTube:

According to McDonald's, the problem was a one-time occurrence, and the drink station was closed as soon as the worms; confirmed as earthworms by a representative were detected.

The fast food chain went on to say that the machine had been "deeply cleaned" and that whatever had caused the worms to get into the station had been fixed.

Netizens seem to be totally disgusted by the video as they took to various social media platforms to share their thoughts.

One user compared the video to "something out of Stranger Things," a popular Netflix programme, while another stated that "there's a reason why it's the cheapest Monopoly property.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 06:19 PM IST