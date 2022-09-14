Watch Viral Video: Sachin Tendulkar criticised for 'wasting water' while cleaning bat grip

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is a part of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 tournament. He is the captain of India Legends which is one of the eight teams in the competition. Ahead of the match, he took to Twitter and uploaded a video of himself washing his bat's grip with music being played in the background on September 13.
The 49-year-old former cricketer and ace batsman can be seen teaching his fans how to wash a bat grip. What surprised the viewers was Tendulkar kept the tap open all the while when he was washing the bat grip.
It immediately triggered reactions from the Twitter users and Tendulkar was criticised for wasting water.
In the video, Tendulkar while he teaches his fan the way to clean the bat grip is also seen enjoying the song in his background. The song being played in the background is 'Koi roko na deewane ko' from the 1977 movie Priyatma sung by Kishore Kumar.
He says: "By the way, the music in the background is being played in my room. These songs are from my favourite singers including Lata Didi, Asha Tai, Kishore Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, the list is endless."
Tendulkar applied soap to the grip and followed it by cleaning with water before drying with a towel. He stated that nobody ever taught him to clean the bat grip and it's totally a gut feeling.
"This has given me everything in life so, I need to take care of this," Tendulkar said after the cleaning process.
He also advised the fans to be careful while washing the grip as the water might get into the main part and spoil the bat completely.
Watch the viral video here:
Read the reactions of the Twitter users:
