e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 8,954 new COVID-19 infections, 267 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 03:08 PM IST

WATCH: Viral video of Indian consulate Officer screaming at visa applicant in New York leaves netizens in fumes

A video showing a woman trying to seek visa to visit India; receives rude response from the authority has surfaced all over social media.
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter@ByRakeshSimha

Twitter@ByRakeshSimha

Advertisement

The woman who wanted to travel to India on the event of her father's death was not just refused for it, but had to face an appalling behaviour by one of the officers at the Indian consulate at New York on November 24.

The video was taken to Twitter by who wrote in the post, 'Disgusting rude behaviour by an Indian consulate officer in New York towards a woman applying for a visa to perform the last rites of her father. Who does he think he is. He's a govt SERVANT hired to serve Indians not screw Indians.'

He also tagged the official Twitter handles of the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC and New York along the current Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India Dr.S Jaishankar, grabbing their attention to look into the matter.

Have a look at the video here:

According to TOI, the woman's father had passed away and she had applied for visa to visit the country. The officer lost his cool and rather angrily returned her application and the visa fee submitted by her.

He also refused to point out any shortcomings in her application and continued to castigate the woman. After the video of the incident went viral, visa was issued to the woman and disciplinary proceedings were ordered against the officer.

Advertisement

On this some netizens got triggered to their fury, yet several ten not judge over the cut-short video.

A Twitter user replied to the video, 'We don’t have the full video. OCIs are notoriously rude to Indian consulate staff and high level entitlement. Won’t blame the staff member.'

Another contradicted the behaviour seen the viral video and wrote,' Wow. This is the exact opposite behavior I experienced in the Indian Embassy at Hague. Lost my passport and started panicking. Dude at the embassy calmed me down and said “We are here for you. Don’t worry” I was relieved. My new passport came in 3 weeks.'

Advertisement

Have a look at a few more reactions:

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Why is #JusticeForRailwayStudents trending on Twitter? Find out here Why is #JusticeForRailwayStudents trending on Twitter? Find out here

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 03:08 PM IST
Advertisement