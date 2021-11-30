WATCH: Viral video of groom breaking down after seeing his beautiful bride is melting hearts on the internet

There is no dearth of beautiful wedding videos on social media that leave young netizens with a smile on their face and hopes and dreams of having a similar affair during the time of their own marriage.

One such video from a 'dreamy' wedding is doing rounds on social media which features a groom getting emotional after seeing the love of his life dressed as a bride on their big day. The groom has been identified as Demetrius Kaisharis and the bride as Alexandria. The video was posted on Instagram by their wedding photographer Magnolia Road Film Co. The viral video has garnered over 36k views.

In the wedding video, the groom can be seen standing next to his best men ready to take the wedding vows. Then, the bride enters walking by her father's side, dressed in an elegant white wedding gown. The groom was so touched to see his bride walking down the aisle to him that he couldn’t hold back his tears.

“You can feel the love in the air (sic),” the video caption read.

The beautiful clip of the bride and groom from their wedding has sent the internet into a meltdown. “Omggggggggggggggg this video is literally making me cry too. Accept love and good wishes from a stranger (sic),” a user commented. “This video is the demonstration of true love, you are really beautiful together and it shows that you love each other very much. even if I don't know you and I come from Italy I wish you the best (sic),” another user responded.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 05:05 PM IST