WATCH: Viral video of bear closing front door on woman’s instruction takes over the internet

Animal videos have always been a major part of trending videos on social media.

Especially the ones that show exotic animal like snakes and bears, in addition to our regular non-threatening companions, cats and dogs, are internet's favourite!

A video of a woman in New Jersey, United States, asking a bear to close her door has gone viral. Sounds impossible, but the reaction of the bear is definitely worth a watch!

Susan Kehoe, a bear activist from the United States, can be heard requesting the bear to close her door as a cold wind blows right outside her door.

The camera moves to a bear outside Kehoe's door as she opens it to peer outside to see if it's raining.

“Bears are damn smart! This bear learned how to close the front door to my house.” she captioned the video on YouTube. This bear has figured out how to shut the front door of my home."

Have a look at the video here:

"Oooh, who do we have here?" she can be heard saying.

"Will you please close my door, Mr. Bear?"

As the bear approaches the doorway, she repeats the direction numerous times. Following her directions, the bear surprisingly can be seen closing the door with its mouth!

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 05:40 PM IST