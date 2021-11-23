WATCH: Vidya Balan's song #LazyLad from the movie 'Ghanchakkar' is now a viral Instagram dance trend

Instagram is home for videos of people doing all kinds of dance challenges. Each day the platform witnesses something new that's trending and popular. Users who are constantly on the lookout for these trends, later come up with their own versions ans share it with their followers.

On Instagram, one such challenge with the song 'Lazy Lad' is presently gaining traction. People are seen dancing their hearts out to the song from the film Ghanchakkar, which stars Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi.

The internet is simply loving all of the versions this pleasant and delightful dance routine that has become popular as part of the trend.

We have put together the best videos on the trend, that have taken over Instagram, even crossing millions of views. Have a look:

Ghanchakkar is a 2013 Indian black comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by UTV Motion Pictures' Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan play the key roles in the film.

Have a look at the original video of the song "lazy lad' from the movie Ghanchakkar, starring Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi:

