Watch video: Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma grooves to 'Arabic Kuthu' from Beast

It is no hidden secret that Dhanashree Verma is a phenomenal dancer and the beautiful doctor turned choreographer often leaves her fans amazed with her stunning dance videos.

In her latest Instagram post, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree shared a video of herself dancing to the Arabic Kuthu song Halamathi Habibo from Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie 'Beast'.

In the video she isn't alone grooving to the beats of the trending song, she has been joined by her dance team the performance. “First thing after I landed in Mumbai went straight to my class and grooved to HABIBO (sic),” read the video caption.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:49 PM IST