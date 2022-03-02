Watch video: Yuvraj Singh pranks mother 'yet again'; fellow cricketers and netizens react

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh seems to have turned into a prankster, with several social media posts of his successful fooling moments. The latest attempt was made towards none another his own mother.

In a video uploaded on his Instagram page, we can see him successfully pranking his mom Shabnam Singh. Her reaction to it loaded with cuteness and innocence.

Yuvraj Singh has pretended to be unwell, to which the caring mother puts some device on his hand and says it will heal the pain in few minutes. To this, we can see Yuvraj calmly listening to Shabnam without exposing that she has held the unaffected hand. Later in the video, Yuvraj is heard saying, "why have you put it on my right hand", revealing that it is right one which is injured. The mother reacts and says, “oh yaar Yuvi”.

Since posted a few hours ago, the video has hit 1.9 million views, impressing netizens by the adorable mother-son bonhomie. "“Pranking my mom… yet again,” Yuvraj captioned the post tagging his mother.

Watch the video, right here:

Having seen the video, fellow athelets like Chirag Suri, Surya Kumar Yadav, Vikram Raj Vir Singh reacted to his video post along other netizens. Take a look at some comments, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 04:42 PM IST