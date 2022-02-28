Watch video: Young boy identifies spices and pulses like a pro

Have you had a tough time to figure out or identify ingredients from our kitchen? However, this young boy doesn't it with no trouble, he aces it like a pro.

In the video, now viral, we can see a kiddo taking a tour in a supermarket with his mother. The mother makes him guess the pulses and spices as they walk across the shelves of the store.

The toddler identified as Abir nails at identifying the kitchen products from spices such as cardamom, bay leaf and cinnamon to pulses like masoor dal and channa dal. By just looking at the jar, he hits it right on what the ingredient is.

Since shared on Instagram, the video garnered over 4 lakh views and 40K likes.

Watch the video, right here:

