Watch Video: Women makes realistic selfie cake, leaves netizens in awe

Everyone enjoys cake, but a cake that looks exactly like you is something special. People nowadays prefer personalized cakes, they can also have a cake made with their photo on it. But now we have a selfie cake that has gone viral. Natalie Sideserf, a cake artist, recently posted a video that has left everyone wondering if that is even a cake.

The cake looks exactly like Natalie; made with a lot of details to make it look exactly similar. Netizens are left in awe by the details, and for a brief moment, leaves you confused as to whether it is Natalie or the cake.

This video was posted on her Instagram handle @sideserfcakes which has garnered more than 5 million views.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 12:34 PM IST