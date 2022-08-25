Watch Video: Woman tries to climb on roof of crowded train in Bangladesh

It happens in Bangladesh: Cop Spots Woman Trying To Climb Train Roof | Insta: fresh_outta_stockz

A Bangladeshi woman made an attempt to climb on the top of a train to get a seat. She stood at the window edge of the Intercity Express Train, while the people who were already sitting on the train top pulled her up.

Despite her attempts to get to the train top, she failed. A cop can then be seen shoving her away.

The video was shared by an Instagram user- fresh_outta_stockz and went viral. Though the video was hilarious, it showed that there are too many travellers and their bad conditions.

We wonder why, they need to put their lives into danger and travel like this. Also, the administration that do nothing about it.

While some users commented," dande padne chhye the," other commented, "Why is this even allowed? Why it isn't a criminal offence?"

The video was liked by more than 3,70,000 people.