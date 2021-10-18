Watch video: Woman reveals pregnancy by putting test kit in partner's McDonald's ice cream

When it comes to breaking the news of having a baby, online users often come up with super creative ways that have even make people tear up. But this time, looks like a young woman has taken creativity a little too far as she announced her pregnancy by putting her positive pregnancy test kit in her boyfriend's McDonald's ice cream! The young woman, names Lisa captured the scene on camera and shared it on TikTok. With over 14 million views and thousands of comments, the video has gone popular on TikTok. While majority of people thought it was a horrible idea to put a test kit in someone's food, others felt it was a pleasant way to break the news.

The woman is seen with an ice cream cone in her hand, which she passes to her spouse. However, she places the test inside the cone before proceeding to the table. Lisa's friend, who is sitting next to her partner to whom she hands over the ice cream, notices what is going on but tries to keep her excitement in check.

Her partner finally finds the pregnancy kit from the ice cream, half way through it, after a few seconds. His reaction is priceless; have a look.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 05:52 PM IST