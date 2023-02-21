e-Paper Get App
Watch Video: Woman kisses Virat Kohli wax statue at Madame Tussauds, grossed out netizens react

The woman placed her arm around the neck of the statue staring right into the eye of King Kohli before planting a kiss on his mouth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
While Virat Kohli's exploits on the field have made him a cricketing sensation, his popularity off the field has hit gargantuan heights. The star batsman has a huge fan following owing not to just his skill with the bat but also his good looks.

In a recent video that went viral, a woman was seen kissing a Virat Kohli wax statue at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi. The woman placed her arm around the neck of the statue staring right into the eye of King Kohli before planting a kiss on his mouth. The woman seemed excited as she had the cringe intimate moment recorded.

Netizens and fans didn't hold back from commenting on the video that went viral. Many of who were grossed out by the incident.

One person commented "Yeh dekhne se pehle main mar kyu nahi gayi": Before seeing this why didn't I die.

