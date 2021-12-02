Watch Video: Woman fakes wedding to win back former lover, fails

Still miss your ex? But, how far can go to get his/her attention or reconnect, huh? A woman has claimed to have gone to the greatest length of all time to win back an ex by faking her own wedding.

The video, uploaded by @dieschaklin on TikTok, access restricted in India, has collected more than 2.4 million views and 6,500 comments since it was posted on November 18. ‘I faked my own wedding to get my ex to message me. Worst part is he watched my story and still didn't reach out,' she wrote captioning the video.

According to India Today, the woman then shared photos from the shoot, which showed her in a stunning white wedding gown, with her and make-up professionally done, holding a bouquet of white roses.

Check the video right below:

In the video, pictures indicate of their laugh and cuddle each other and stand in front of an officiant appearing to exchange vows. They also pose next to a wedding cake, and the groom is seen playing on piano while she leans on it staring at him adoringly.

The woman put out all efforts to stage it perfectly. She made herself look into a beautiful bride and somehow arranged a gorgeous groom, who also appears in the collective photos shared by the crazy lover.

However, that was tragic enough as the ex couldn't be bothered and was not falling for it. 'Some suggested through comments that she should have tried faking the engagement, why would anyone think of when the marriage gets over...' as per Newsweek.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 05:36 PM IST