Watch Video: Woman clears CA exam in 5th attempt

Image credit: Google

Chartered Accountancy has been one of the fields a lot of people get into. However, it is very challenging as one has to overcome a lot of obstacles. In the now viral clip, a lady shared her inspiring journey of clearing her CA final exam in her fifth attempt. The clip has inspired many and will also inspire you.

The name of the woman is Nidhi who posted the video with a caption that read, "Thank you for constantly being there and believing in me!! You guys made it possible!"

She also tagged her buddies in the caption and wrote, "The breakdowns were recorded to record the entire real journey. Please don't come at me questioning the authenticity of it".

"Checking the result of the last group of CA final.. But first, a little backstory", she wrote. The clip shows that she got breakdowns post failing in her fourth attempt but she met people who helped her cope with things.

The video then shows that she suffered breakdowns after failing in her fourth attempt but met people who helped her cope with things. Towards the end, her result appears on the screen.

The video shared a few days ago has accumulated 18.4 million views. It has also garnered 2.3 million likes and invited several comments.

"This literally gave me goosebumps," commented an individual. "Your brother's reaction made me cry," posted another. "Many many congratulations. You go girl," wrote a third. "More power to you! Way to go," shared a fourth. "To live it and then to look back at the journey ! You go girl, proud of you!" expressed a fifth.