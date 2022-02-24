Watch video: Window cleaner's cradle slams into skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur

In a terrifying incident from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a group of window cleaners were literally clinging on for dear life in mid-air as strong winds slammed their platform into the side of a skyscraper. The spine-chilling incident happened at the 48-storey TS Law Tower.

A video of the whole scenario was shared on Facebook and was then made viral. In the short clip, the cradle carrying the workers broke loose from its moorings and they can be seen clinging onto the loose platform as it swung wildly due to the strong gusts of wind due to a storm in the Malaysian capital. The cradle even crashed into the side of the skyscraper.

At least two workers are seen climbing free of the platform after it hits the side of the skyscraper and remains motionless for a moment.

In a statement, Junain Bahau, the commander of operations centre for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, said that a team was immediately sent to the scene after the incident was reported.

However, the workers had managed to escape from the wind-buffeted gondola before firefighters had arrived at the TS Law Tower.

Mr Bahau said: "When we arrived at the scene after receiving information from a representative of the construction site, the victims on the gondola had already managed to save themselves"

